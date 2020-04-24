Pak's Sindh province bans prayer at mosques Ramadan

Pakistan's Sindh province bans prayer at mosques during Ramadan

DH News Service, Karachi
DH News Service, Karachi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 14:52 ist
Chairman of the Pakistan Ramadan moon-sighting committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman (R) leads Magrib evening prayers before watching the Ramadan moon in Karachi. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan’s Sindh province banned communal prayers on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday, heeding the advice of doctors who are urging Pakistan's central government to tighten its restrictions on mosque congregations.

Governments of Asian nations with large Muslim populations have urged people to keep their distance while observing their faith during the fasting month, which gets underway shrouded in fear over the coronavirus.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Last week, Pakistan ceded to pressure from religious leaders and eased restrictions on mosques in time for Ramadan, when congregations tend to swell in number.

"The Sindh government has decided people should offer Ramadan's Taraweeh (evening) prayers at home," Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a video message broadcast on local television stations on Friday.

Shah said he was acting on the advice of doctors.

"Our hospitals are overwhelmed with patient inflows; we don't want our health system to collapse," he said. Pakistan, the world’s second-most populous Muslim country after Indonesia, has reported more than 11,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 237 deaths. Both the government and experts say the peak for infections is expected to hit in May.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Imran Khan
Ramadan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 