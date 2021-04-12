Pandemic at 'critical point' as cases rise exponentially: WHO

Pandemic at 'critical point', says WHO

The trajectory of this pandemic is growing, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 said

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Apr 12 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 23:57 ist
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Covid-19 pandemic is in a critical phase, the World Health Organization said Monday, warning cases were surging despite proven measures to rein in the spread.

"We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, told reporters.

"The trajectory of this pandemic is growing. It is growing exponentially. This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures," she said.

 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO

