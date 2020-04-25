Pandemic Podcast: COVID-19 containment strategies around the world explained

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation. In this episode, Varsha and Akash discuss the strategies to deal with COVID-19 employed by different nations. We also have Ambika Pillai, a veteran hairstylist talking about how her industry has been hit hard. And we have Pawan Kumar, Kannada cinema director, explain his initiative of lending a hand to the needy.

