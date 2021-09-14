Pele to leave intensive care this week, says daughter

Pele to leave intensive care this week, says daughter

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 14 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 11:06 ist
Brazilian football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pele will be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two as the Brazil soccer great continues his recovery from surgery, his daughter Kely Nascimento said.

The 80-year-old, three-times World Cup winner has been in the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month.

"He is doing well post surgery, he is not in pain and is in a good mood (annoyed that he can only eat jello but will persevere!). He will move into a regular room in the next day or two and then go home," Nascimento said on Instagram.

"He is strong and stubborn and with the support and care of the brilliant team at Einstein and all of the love, energy and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!"

The hospital said last Friday that Pele was recovering satisfactorily.

Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the Covid-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pele
Brazil
FOOTBALL
World news

What's Brewing

Cast(e) this idea away

Cast(e) this idea away

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Explained | Why is TN seeking exemption from NEET?

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

Scientists decode mystery behind Odisha 'black tiger'

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

 