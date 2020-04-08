US wants more funds for COVID-19 relief: Pelosi

Pelosi says US administration wants more funds for coronavirus relief

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 08 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 07:56 ist
Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) makes a statement about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) economic relief legislation from the Speakers Lobby of the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Reuters Photo)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called her to ask Congress for more money to help small businesses hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic and said she agreed an existing program for small businesses "really needs money right away, because of the demand."

But, in an interview with CNN, Pelosi said Democrats would have "certain considerations" if they were to go forward with more money for the program. "We want to make sure the program is administered in a way that does not solidify inequality in how people have access to capital, but instead, the benefit to everyone who qualifies."

Pelosi also said President Donald Trump is undermining the oversight of coronavirus economic relief with his move Tuesday to oust the leader of a watchdog panel. She said the next economic relief bill should have more funding for people's immediate needs and election resources but that infrastructure is not off the table.

