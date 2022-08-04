Pelosi Taiwan visit Live: Pelosi leaves Taiwan, a crisis in her wake
updated: Aug 04 2022, 06:17 ist
Track live updates on the aftermath of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan that irked China
06:16
Situation is normal on islands, including residents life and military alertness level: Senior military official at Taiwan's outlying Kinmen islands
06:00
Military fired flares to drive away aircraft and stayed on alert: Taiwan defence ministry
05:58
Unidentified aircraft, likely drones, flew above islands at Taiwan's Kinmen area on Wednesday night: Taiwan defence ministry
06:01
Pelosi leaves Taiwan, a crisis in her wake
After weeks of silence before a high-stakes visit to Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but understated Wednesday during a day of high-profile meetings, in which she offered support for Taiwan and irked China.
Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, offering assurances of US support for the island democracy that China claims as its own. In the whirlwind day of events, she was welcomed by crowds of supporters waving banners and followed by the news media and protesters, her closely tracked meetings and movements streamed partly online.
