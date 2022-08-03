Pelosi's Taiwan visit: What happened so far

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. The move irked Xi Jinping-led government and it announced trade sanctions on the island nation as well as military manoeuvres in retaliation. Pelosi's visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognising the island's sovereignty.

Here's a recap of developments so far:

> After Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan late Tuesday, China quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation.

> Taiwan said more than 20 Chinese military aircraft had flown into the island's air defence identification zone -- an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China's air defence zone.

> Pelosi addressed Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday and called for increased inter-parliamentary cooperation.

> Taiwan's cabinet on Wednesday said the military has increased its alertness level and authorities will make plans to ensure safety and stability around the island nation.

> Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday the island would "not back down" as a furious China geared up for military drills in retaliation to Pelosi's visit.

> The People's Liberation Army was also due to conduct a series of drills. China's official Xinhua News said the army planned to conduct live-fire drills from August 4 to August 7 across multiple locations.

> Pelosi has said that the US wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security - "We aren't backing away from that," she said.

> Pelosi has also said "we are supporters of the status quo and don't want anything to happen to Taiwan by force".