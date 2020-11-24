Pennsylvania certifies Joe Biden election win: Governor

Pennsylvania officially certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory in the state over Donald Trump on Tuesday, a day after the president agreed to a transition but stopped short of conceding.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that the Pennsylvania Department of State had "certified" the results of the November 3 vote, after Michigan did the same on Monday.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Wolf wrote.