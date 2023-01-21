Peru closes tourist site Machu Picchu due to protests

Peru closes famed tourist site Machu Picchu due to protests

The closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel has been ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors

  • Jan 21 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 22:34 ist
Riot police fires tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Dina Boluarte, in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo

Peru has closed its famed tourist site Machu Picchu amid anti-government protests, its Ministry of Culture said Saturday, with hundreds of tourists having been left stranded near the Inca citadel amid deadly unrest.

"The closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel has been ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors," the ministry said in a statement.

World news
Peru
Protests

