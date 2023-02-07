Pervez Musharraf’s body arrives in Karachi from UAE for burial

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's mortal remains arrived here on Monday on a chartered flight from Dubai and he will be buried on Tuesday in the Army Cantonment area where all arrangements have been completed, officials said.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old retired general, who was living in the UAE since 2016 on self-exile, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Official and family sources said that Musharraf's body arrived in Karachi on Airbus 319 chartered flight. The aircraft was parked near old terminal of Karachi airport.

"Arrangements have been completed at the Malir Cantt where he will be buried at Karachi's Old Army Graveyard. The funeral prayers will take place at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir Cantt," one source said.

The Information Secretary of the All Pakistan Muslim League, which Musharraf formed after taking retirement, said that all arrangements have been completed.

“The funeral prayers will be offered at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt at 1:45pm,” he said, adding that Musharraf would be laid to rest at the Army Graveyard.

The former military ruler's body was scheduled to reach Karachi airport on Monday afternoon but delay in the availability of an aircraft and some other documentation and NoCs procedures between Pakistan's mission in the United Arab Emirates and the Pakistan government delayed the repatriation of Musharraf’s mortal remains.

His wife Saba, son Bilal and his daughter accompanied the body to Karachi.

Musharraf's mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

Musharraf, who seized power after a bloodless military coup in October 1999 and ousted the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ruled Pakistan till 2008 as chief executive and President.

The former president and army chief was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.