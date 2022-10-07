Philippine court dismisses tax case against Pacquiao

Philippine court dismisses tax case against Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee had been accused by the Bureau of Internal Revenue in 2012 of owing more than $37 million in unpaid taxes for 2008 and 2009

AFP
AFP, Manila,
  • Oct 07 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 20:07 ist
Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Credit: AFP

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Friday won a years-long court battle to avoid paying tens of millions of dollars in extra taxes after an appeals court dismissed the case against him.

"The Court finds that the subject assessment for deficiency income tax is void for violation of petitioners' right to due process and for lack of sufficient factual basis," the Court of Tax Appeals said in its ruling.

Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee had been accused by the Bureau of Internal Revenue in 2012 of owing more than 2.2 billion pesos ($37 million) in unpaid taxes for 2008 and 2009.

Also Read | Bribe for promotion? File gathers dust in revenue department

The then president Benigno Aquino was waging a bruising campaign against tax evasion as part of a general crackdown on corruption.

Pacquiao, a former world champion and politician, became one of the highest-profile targets of the tax office's sweep.

Pacquiao had previously insisted that he paid the 2008 and 2009 taxes in the United States, so did not need to do so in the Philippines because the two countries have an agreement allowing their citizens to avoid double taxation.

AFP could not reach the tax office on Friday for comment. It is not known if it plans to appeal the decision.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tax evasion
Boxing
Corruption
Manny Pacquiao

What's Brewing

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

BTS members face possible military conscription

BTS members face possible military conscription

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

 