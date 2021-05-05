Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

The Philippines' food and drug agency approved on Wednesday the emergency use of US drugmaker Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine in the Southeast Asian nation.
The known and potential benefits of Moderna outweighed the known and potential risks, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during an online forum, adding it would be administered to individuals aged 18 and above.
The Philippines expects this month the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine, the seventh to be approved for emergency use in the country.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue
Over 400 drive in to get Covid-19 jabs in Mumbai
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India
100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya
8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19