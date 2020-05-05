Duterte apologises to 2 tycoons he once threatened

Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte apologises to 2 tycoons he once threatened to arrest

AP
AP, Manila,
  • May 05 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:09 ist
Rodrigo Duterte. AFP

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to two tycoons he once threatened to arrest and thanked them for helping in the coronavirus pandemic, which he says has “humbled me.”

The president, known for his expletives-laden harangues, asked Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Manuel Pangilinan for forgiveness.

Both have arranged financial aid to thousands of their employees and helped the government deal with the contagion.

Before the pandemic, Duterte had alleged their water concession contracts violated anti-graft laws and accused them of economic sabotage.

The water utility companies denied any wrongdoing.

Duterte's administration has scrambled to finance aid for poor Filipinos he fears may starve under lockdown, which he imposed to fight the coronavirus that has infected nearly 10,000 people and killed 623.

Rodrigo Duterte
Philippines
Coronavirus
COVID-19

