Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says minister

Plane crashes in eastern Congo, says provincial minister

The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties were not yet clear

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 23 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A plane has crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, provincial transport minister Alimasi Malumbi Mathieu told Reuters on Thursday.

The size of the aircraft and the number of casualties were not yet clear, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Democratic Republic of Congo
Plane Crash
World news

What's Brewing

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

 