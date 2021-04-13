Plant situation under control despite Fukishima water release, says Japan's PM Suga

'Despite Fukushima water release, plant under control'

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the situation at the crippled plant was 'under control' when bidding for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Credit: AFP File Photo

The planned release of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean does not contradict a former prime minister's statement that the plant situation is "under control," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the situation at the crippled plant was "under control" when bidding for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

The Games are set to start on July 23 having been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

