PM Boris Johnson would not agree that Britain is a racist country, says his spokesman

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 08 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 18:08 ist
Reuters/File photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not agree that Britain is a racist country but acknowledges there is still more to do to combat cases of discrimination and racism, his spokesman said on Monday.

"The PM doesn't doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism but would not agree that this is a racist country. We have made very significant progress on this issue but there remains more to do," the spokesman told reporters.

"The PM is absolutely committed to continuing efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination."

