PM Modi helping people rise from poverty: Kentucky guv

Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Matt Bevin, while interacting with the Indian community in Houston, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping people to rise from poverty like never before, is transforming the world's stage.

Quoting the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Bevin said, "the lives of all great men remind us, we can make our lives sublime, and, departing, leave behind us, footsteps on the sands of time. Today we heard from two men, who are leaving footsteps on the sands of time."

"I was struck by the words of Prime Minister Modi, who I had the opportunity to meet both in India and the United States, a man who comes from humble beginnings, a man has not forgotten where he comes from, a man who is transforming the largest democratically elected government in the world, who is helping people to rise from poverty like never before, is transforming the world's stage," he said.

He further said, "a strong India, and a strong America, and a strong Indian American partnership, is not just good for India and America, it is good for the world."

PM @narendramodi is a man who comes from humble beginnings and has not forgotten his roots. Hear what the Governor of Kentucky, @GovMattBevin has to say... pic.twitter.com/QT2mdKtRJa — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2019

He said that PM Modi had mentioned "several statistics" that have changed the infrastructure, access to education and reduction in corruption, during his five-year regime.