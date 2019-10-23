PM pauses Brexit bill after losing timetable vote

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 23 2019, 01:58am ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 02:01am ist
A handout picture released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) speaking in the House of Commons in London on October 22, 2019, after members of parliament approved in principal the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill but rejected the proposed timetable. (AFP PHOTO / UK PARLIAMENT / JESSICA TAYLOR)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday he will pause efforts to pass his Brexit deal, after MPs gave their preliminary approval for it but rejected his timetable to push it through parliament this week.

"We will pause this legislation," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he would consult with European Union leaders about a further Brexit delay but insisting Britain should still leave the bloc as scheduled on October 31.

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Brexit
