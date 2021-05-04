Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from India

Poland imposes quarantine for travellers from Brazil, India and South Africa

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • May 04 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 17:52 ist

People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, Poland's health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced outbreaks of the variant of Covid-19 in first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

"In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

