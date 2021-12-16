Poland reports its first case of Omicron Covid variant

Poland reports its first case of Omicron Covid-19 variant

So far Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,903,445 cases

Reuters
Reuters, Warsaw,
  • Dec 16 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 16:41 ist
A hospital in Warsaw. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Poland has detected its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, a deputy health minister was cited as saying on Thursday by state-run news agency PAP.

Waldemar Kraska said the variant had been detected by sanitary authorities in the southern city of Katowice, the agency reported.

Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions.

So far Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,903,445 cases of the coronavirus and 90,306 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Poland
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

What's Brewing

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

 