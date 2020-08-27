Police arrest 17-year-old over Kenosha protest deaths

Police arrest 17-year-old over Kenosha protest deaths

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 27 2020, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 00:44 ist
A protester stands near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Credit: AP Photo

 A 17-year-old man was arrested for murder Wednesday after two people were killed during anti-police protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police in Antioch, Illinois said.

"This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with First Degree Intentional Homicide," Antioch police said.

"The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

 