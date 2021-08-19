Police probing report of explosive near US Capitol

Police probing report of explosive in truck near US Capitol

US Capitol Police said officers were 'responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress'

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 19 2021, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 20:34 ist
US Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo

Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

US Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in January.

