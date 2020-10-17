Polling booths open in New Zealand election

Polling booths open in New Zealand election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seeking another three-year term for her centre-left government, against an opposition led by the conservative National Party.

AFP
AFP, Wellington,
  • Oct 17 2020, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 07:45 ist
Polling booths open on election day for the 2020 General Election of New Zealand in Auckland. Credit: AFP Photo

Polling booths opened in New Zealand's general election Saturday, with voters queueing at schools and community halls across the South Pacific nation to cast their ballots.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seeking another three-year term for her centre-left government, against an opposition led by the conservative National Party.

Officials opened polling stations at 9:00 am (2000 GMT Friday) and they will close at 7:00 pm (0600 GMT), with about 3.5 million people are registered to vote.

New Zealand has strict election day laws that restrict media reporting and political advertising while polling booths are open to prevent voters being swayed.

The laws also do not allow exit polls, so the electorate will have no gauge of how the vote is going until early results are released after polls close.

Also read: Will Jacinda Ardern win a second term? New Zealand’s election, explained

About 1.7 million people, or almost half the electorate, cast their ballots early, a much higher proportion than previous elections.

That means the result could be known relatively early on Saturday night.

The election was originally set for September 19 but was delayed by a virus outbreak in Auckland that has now been contained.

Voters will also cast ballots in two referendums, one on legalising recreational cannabis and the other on legalising euthanasia, although the results of those votes will not be known until October 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Zealand
Election
polls
Jacinda Ardern

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

DH Toon | Bihar Assembly polls: 'Ache din' loading...

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Never expected to bag the first rank, says NEET topper

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

 