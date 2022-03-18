Pope calls Ukraine war a 'perverse abuse of power'

Pope calls Ukraine war a 'perverse abuse of power' for partisan interests

Since the war began, the pope has not used the word 'Russia' in his condemnations

Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 15:53 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis on Friday called the war in Ukraine a "perverse abuse of power" waged for partisan interests which has condemned defenceless people to brutal violence.

Since the war began, the pope has not used the word "Russia" in his condemnations but has used phrases such as "unacceptable armed aggression" to get his point across.

His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

Pope Francis
Ukraine
Russia
World news

