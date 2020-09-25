Pope rejects 'erosion of multilateralism' in UN speech

Pope Francis rejects 'erosion of multilateralism' in UN speech

AFP
AFP, United Nations, United States,
  • Sep 25 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 20:59 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP Photo

Pope Francis warned world leaders on Friday against a growing breakdown of multilateralism, calling in an address to the United Nations for an end to what he called a global "climate of distrust."

"At present we are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism, which is all the more serious in light of the development of new forms of military technology," the Argentine pope said in a video address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We need to break with the present climate of distrust," said the pontiff, who called for relaxing international sanctions as harmful to civilian populations, without giving specifics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pope Francis
United Nations

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 