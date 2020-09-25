Pope Francis rejects 'erosion of multilateralism' in UN speech

Pope Francis warned world leaders on Friday against a growing breakdown of multilateralism, calling in an address to the United Nations for an end to what he called a global "climate of distrust."

"At present we are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism, which is all the more serious in light of the development of new forms of military technology," the Argentine pope said in a video address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We need to break with the present climate of distrust," said the pontiff, who called for relaxing international sanctions as harmful to civilian populations, without giving specifics.