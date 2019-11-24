Pope Francis rides in carbon-free popemobile in Japan

AP, Nagasaki,
  • Nov 24 2019, 16:36pm ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2019, 16:36pm ist
Pope Francis greets wellwishers from his Popemobile during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. (Reuters file photo)

Pope Francis rode in a carbon-free popemobile at his Mass in Nagasaki, an appropriate choice in line with his environmental concerns.

Organisers say Francis used a Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai, customised with a stand and handrails. He will use a similar model while in Tokyo.

The pope held a big Mass at a Nagasaki city baseball stadium. Earlier Sunday, he demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence and paid respects at a memorial for the 26 martyrs.

Environmental protection is one of Francis' key agenda items and is also part of the theme of his Japan visit.

