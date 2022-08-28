Power cuts melt Gaza's ice cream stocks amid heatwave

Power cuts melt Gaza's ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand

Owners of several groceries said they had to stop selling it even as a particularly hot summer has increased demand

Reuters
Reuters, Gaza,
  • Aug 28 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 16:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Lengthy power cuts in the Gaza Strip have melted stocks of ice cream, forcing shops to stop selling it just when a heatwave has boosted demand.

With summer temperatures hitting 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit), ice cream is a popular and relatively inexpensive treat in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people squeezed into a narrow coastal strip between Israel and Egypt.

But owners of several groceries said they had to stop selling it even as a particularly hot summer has increased demand.

"Half of the ice cream melted. What should we do with it? Losses, losses," supermarket owner, Fouad Awadallah told Reuters.

Gaza would normally require around 500 megawatts of power per day during the summer months of June, July and August, local officials said. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave's single power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

Also Read | Summer heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report

The shortfall means residents have only around 11 hours of electricity per day and even that is intermittent.

At the Kazem Ice Cream shop, one of the territory's best known, owner Mohammad Abu Shaban, said he had to use expensive generators to keep the business going.

"I can't switch off the generators even for a minute once the electricity goes," he said.

Saly Abu El-Haj, 25, travelled 13 kilometres (8 miles) from her Nusseirat refugee camp for a taste of Kazem's ice cream in Gaza City centre because other shops had stopped selling it.

"If you want to buy something cheaper from a supermarket, you won't find it as owners are afraid ice cream would be wasted once the electricity is off," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gaza
World news
power cuts

What's Brewing

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground

Why NASA is going back to the moon

Why NASA is going back to the moon

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

What's causing the rise in heart attacks?

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway

 