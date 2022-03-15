Power supply restored to Ukraine's Chernobyl plant

Power supply has been renewed to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukraine 24 television station said on Tuesday, adding that authorities had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency.
On Monday, state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said the Chernobyl plant was relying on electricity from diesel generators after its external power supply had again been damaged.
