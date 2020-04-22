'Destroy Iran gunboats if they harass US ships at sea'

President Donald Trump instructs US Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats "if they harass our ships at sea"

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 22 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 23:57 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it at sea, a week after 11 vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to U.S. ships in the Gulf.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump wrote in a tweet, hours after Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had launched the country's first military satellite into orbit. 

USA
Iran
Donald Trump
