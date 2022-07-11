Prez Rajapaksa has left the country: Sri Lanka Speaker

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his residence after thousands of protestors closed in, has left the country for overseas, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywaradane said Monday.

Rajapaksa's official residence has since then been stormed by angry protestors, who made themselves at home on the premises, watching TV, swimming in the pool and going through his closets and bedrooms. Protestors also found millions of rupees in the house which they turned over to the police. A succession battle for the same has started in the court now.

Protestors say they will remain at the house till the President resigns. Protestors had also set fire to PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.

More to follow...