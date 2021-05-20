Prince William receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Prince William receives his first dose of Covid vaccine

William, 38, received his shot at London's Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country

Britain's Prince William. Credit: AFP Photo

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as Britain's National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London's Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,'' he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you've done and continue to do.”

Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70 per cent of Britain's adults have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. 

 

