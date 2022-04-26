'Private job main uncertainity hi hoti hai': Twitter flooded with memes on CEO Parag Agrawal

With the world's richest man all set to acquire one of the biggest social media platforms, the future looks murky for Twitter's own management and employees.

Even as employees questioned top management on what the takeover means for them, Twitter, ironically, went all out for a laugh on the situation of its recently appointed Indian-born CEO Parag Agrawal.

Would a government job have been more secure for Parag? Several users think so. Like most Indians, he should have perhaps opted for this route.

Parag agrawal position as CEO has become uncertain now with Elon musk buying twitter. Chahe twitter ke CEO ban jao, pvt job main uncertainity rehti hi hai 🤧. — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 26, 2022

Parag Agrawal ke padosi aur rishtedaar right now - Humne to use pahle hi bola tha ki TCS ya Infosys join karna. Job safety to rahta hai.

Via - What’s app#twittersold #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #ParagAgrawal #ElonMusk — Akshat Saraf 🇮🇳 (@AkshatSaraf) April 26, 2022

He has a backup job pic.twitter.com/WzUljfpHKO — Nabeela Daqiq (@NabeelaDaqiq) April 26, 2022

Others posted memes with popular films and TV shows, a favourite being the "Jaa Simran Jaa" moment from DDLJ

On a day that could spell trouble for Parag, appointed as CEO in November last year after Jack Dorsey, since Musk has publicly said he does not have faith in Twitter's management and its stance on free speech. Twitterati decided to see the lighter side of things.

Others posted memes of Musk adding Amazon to its 'cart' after Bezos's troll comments.

Most Twitterati are awaiting to see if Musk will restore Donald Trump's account.