Priyanka Chopra can speak in her personal capacity: UN

Priyanka Chopra retains the right to speak in her personal capacity on issues of concern to her, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said amid demands from a Pakistan minister that the Indian actor is removed as UNICEF goodwill ambassador for her stand on Kashmir.

Dujarric's statement on Thursday came a day after Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said Chopra should be removed from her post for supporting the Indian government's policies on Kashmir.

In a letter to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore on Wednesday, she also alleged that Chopra is in favor of a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan.

“I can tell you that, for any Goodwill Ambassador, whether it's Chopra or anyone else, we expect them to adhere to impartial positions when they speak on behalf of UNICEF or any other organization,” Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily press briefing.

“When they speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues of interests or concern to them. Their personal views, however, do not reflect those of the agency with which they may be affiliated with,” he said.

Dujarric was asked whether Chopra, who has been tweeting in favor of the Indian Army, still maintains her status as UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Mazari's letter cames days after Chopra was verbally attacked at an event in the US by a Pakistani woman who also accused the actor of encouraging nuclear war against her country.

The audience member had raked up Chopra's February 26 tweet where she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan.