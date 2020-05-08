Priyanka Gandhi sends 1 lakh masks to Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 08 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 18:37 ist
PTI/File photo

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sent one lakh masks to be distributed among people of Uttar Pradesh, specially those in the red zone, a party leader said.

Party workers will start distributing the face covers to the needy from Saturday, said Lalan Kumar, the media coordinator of state Congress.

Gandhi, who is party in charge of UP, had earlier sent ration through trucks in various districts of the state, he said.

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, "Ever since she became in charge of the state, she has been active and extending a helping hand to the needy".

"This time she has sent masks which will be distributed among people, specially those in red zones, for their safety and security," Awasthi added.

