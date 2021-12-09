SII's poor relations with S Africa 'impacting supply'

Problems between India's Serum and Africa affecting vaccine supply, says Africa CDC

The supply of Covid-19 vaccines from India's Serum Institute to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX has been affected by its poor relations with African bodies, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.

"The problem with Serum and India and COVAX and Africa is one that is very unfortunate," John Nkengasong told an online media briefing, blaming what he described as Serum's "unprofessional manner" for the difficulties

