Pulitzer prizes to be announced two weeks late as journalists cover pandemic

  Apr 08 2020
The Pulitzer Prizes for 2020 will be announced two weeks later than scheduled as journalists who serve on the board that awards them cover the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The prizes in categories for journalism, drama, books and music will be handed out on May 4 instead of April 20, said Dana Canedy, a New York Times editor and administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

"The Pulitzer board includes many high-level journalists who are on the frontlines of informing the public on the quickly evolving Coronavirus pandemic. As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” Canedy said.

The Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards given in American journalism.

