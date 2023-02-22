Pupil stabs teacher in France, claims to be possessed

He told another teacher heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 22 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 18:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teacher was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old pupil on Wednesday at a Roman Catholic high school in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz in southwestern France, local officials said.

Pupils fled in panic after the stabbing, local newspaper Sud Ouest said. The Spanish-language teacher, a woman, was 50 years old, Sud Ouest said.

Police arrested the pupil, who told another teacher he was possessed and heard voices that instructed him to attack the teacher, according to local media including BFM TV.

"My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away," Education Minister Pap Ndiaye said. 

