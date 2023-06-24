Putin briefs Belarusian president on Wagner mutiny

Putin briefs Belarusian president on Wagner mutiny

Putin has vowed to crush what he calls an armed mutiny.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday briefed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, according to a message posted on the Belarusian presidency's official Telegram channel.

Putin has vowed to crush what he calls an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

