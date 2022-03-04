Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe': UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe Friday, after invading Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.
"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," according to a Downing Street statement, adding that Johnson will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours.
