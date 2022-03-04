Putin could 'threaten safety of all of Europe': UK PM

Putin could 'threaten the safety of all of Europe': UK PM

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Mar 04 2022, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 10:13 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe Friday, after invading Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," according to a Downing Street statement, adding that Johnson will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours.

