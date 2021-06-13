Want Biden summit to help establish dialogue: Putin

Putin says he wants Biden summit to help establish dialogue

Biden will meet Putin on June 16 in Geneva for a summit amid strained bilateral relations on a wide array of issues

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 13 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 16:07 ist
US President Joe Biden (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected his summit this week with US President Joe Biden to help establish dialogue between the two countries and to restore personal contacts, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

Biden will meet Putin on June 16 in Geneva for a summit amid strained bilateral relations on a wide array of issues.

"To restore our personal contacts, relations, to establish direct dialogue, to create really functioning mechanisms in those areas that represent mutual interests...," Interfax quoted Putin as saying in an excerpt from an interview with state television to be aired later.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden
United States
Russia

What's Brewing

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 