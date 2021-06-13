'Russia may consider handover of cybercriminals to US'

Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cybercriminals to US

Joe Biden will bring up ransomware cyber-attacks emanating from Russia at a June 16 summit with Putin

  • Jun 13 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 15:35 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

President Vladimir Putin said Russia would be ready to hand over cybercriminals to the United States if Washington did the same for Moscow and the two powers reached an agreement to that effect, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The White House has said that US President Joe Biden will bring up ransomware cyber-attacks emanating from Russia at a June 16 summit with Putin in Geneva.

"If we agree to extradite criminals, then, of course, Russia will do that, we will do that, but only if the other side, in this case the United States, agrees to the same and will extradite the criminals in question to the Russian Federation," Putin was quoted as saying.

