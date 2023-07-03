Putin to attend SCO virtual meeting on July 4

Putin to attend SCO virtual meeting on July 4

The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 03 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 15:32 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a videoconference meeting of the heads of states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 4, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.

Also Read — PM Modi set to host virtual summit of SCO on July 4

The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
Kremlin
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

Allu Arjun,Trivikram join hands for 4th time

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Captains play down Bairstow stumping controversy

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

Farmers attribute soaring tomato prices to virus

 