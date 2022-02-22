Putin will find he has 'gravely miscalculated': UK

Putin will find he has 'gravely miscalculated,' says UK's Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full-scale invasion

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 22 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 14:53 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" if Russia invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full-scale invasion. Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated," Johnson told reporters after the meeting. 

