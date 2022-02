Putin will find he has 'gravely miscalculated,' says UK's Johnson

Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" if Russia invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full-scale invasion. Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.

"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated," Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

