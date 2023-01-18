Qantas flight issues SOS; emergency response under way in Sydney

Ambulance services at Sydney airport are making an "emergency response" to an incoming Qantas flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
"Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman said as Flight QF144 from Auckland approached the airport, without providing further details. Australia's Channel Nine television news said there were "reports of an engine failure".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube