Qantas flight issues SOS; emergency response under way in Sydney

SOS on Sydney Qantas plane; emergency response on

This is a developing story

  • Jan 18 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 09:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ambulance services at Sydney airport are making an "emergency response" to an incoming Qantas flight believed to be carrying more than 100 passengers from New Zealand, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"Paramedics have been called," the ambulance service spokeswoman said as Flight QF144 from Auckland approached the airport, without providing further details. Australia's Channel Nine television news said there were "reports of an engine failure".

