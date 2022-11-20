Qatar emir calls for 'civilized communication' at World Cup

Qatar's emir launched the 2022 World Cup on Sunday with a call for the tournament to be a forum for "civilised communication" after more than a decade of controversy.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took centre stage after an elaborate display of dancing in a scene involving swirling desert sands, scimitar swords and 21st century pop stars, all taking place in a stadium styled on a Bedouin tent.

The emir did not mention the attacks made on his Gulf state's rights record or corruption allegations.

"People of different races, nationalities, creeds and orientations will gather here in Qatar and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments," he told the capacity 60,000 crowd.

Also read | Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for an unprecedented World Cup

With FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watching on, he added: "We will follow with the whole world, God willing, the great football festival in this open space for human and civilized communication."

Qatar's royal family and FIFA's leaders are hoping that the spectacular ceremony and the start of the football will end the storm that erupted over the country's World Cup preparations.

But even on the eve of the tournament Infantino sparked fresh debate with his criticism of Western "hypocrisy" and "racism".

The ceremony in the Al-Bayt stadium, one of seven built specially for the World Cup at a cost of $6.5 billion, featured Hollywood superstar Morgan Freeman giving a message of diversity.

Ghanim Al-Muftah, a Qatari activist for the disabled, born with the rare Caudal Regression Syndrome, appeared with Freeman and stated to the crowd: "Everyone is welcome".

That is a coded message that Qatari authorities use to reassure the world that no action will be taken against people from sexual minorities.

Homosexuality is criminalised in Muslim Qatar, which is estimated to have spent more than $200 billion on infrastructure since being awarded the World Cup in 2010.

"We worked with many people to make it one of the most successful tournaments," said the emir. "We made efforts and invested in the good for all humanity.

"How beautiful it is for people to put aside what separates them in order to celebrate their diversity and what unites them at the same time."

After fireworks erupted over the stadium, and Infantino welcomed all 32 competing nations to the tournament, Qatar kicked off against Ecuador in the opening match.