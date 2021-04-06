Quake hits eastern Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh

PTI
  • Apr 06 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 00:35 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Tremors were felt in eastern parts of Nepal, Bhutan and northern Bangladesh after an earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck the region on Monday night.

There were no reports of injuries or human casualties, Nepal's 'My Republica' newspaper said.

The epicenter of the quake was 25 kilometer east-Southeast of Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim state in India.

A large number of people in eastern districts in Nepal had rushed out of their houses as precaution as the strong tremors triggered panic among them, the paper said.

The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported that the quake was also felt in Panchagarh in northern Bangladesh and panicked people rushed out of their houses.

Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin said they were yet to receive any report of damage.

The quake reportedly also affected parts of China.

Nepal
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Earthquake
China
Sikkim

