Quake measuring at least 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula, tsunami alert issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said late on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, USGS added.

The US Tsunami Warning System, which said the quake had a magnitude of 8.1, issued a tsunami warning for the US Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at a magnitude of 8.0 and a depth of 10 km.