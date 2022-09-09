Queen Elizabeth II's reign in numbers

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96, on September 9, 2022. Here is a summary of British Queen's life in numbers:

* Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

* Elizabeth II visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 16,61,668 km to 117 nations. She paid most visits to Canada.

Also Read | Elizabeth II: Queen of the world

* She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.

* She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

* She sent more than 3 lakh congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 9 lakh messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

* She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth II when she turned 18 in 1944.