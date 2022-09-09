Queen Elizabeth II's reign in numbers

Queen Elizabeth II's reign in numbers

Elizabeth II visited over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 16,61,668 km to 117 nations

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 09 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 11:55 ist
Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AP File Photo

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96, on September 9, 2022. Here is a summary of British Queen's life in numbers:

* Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

* Elizabeth II visited well over 100 countries during her reign. In 2016, Buckingham Palace said she had travelled at least 16,61,668 km to 117 nations. She paid most visits to Canada.

Also Read | Elizabeth II: Queen of the world

* She had 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss. During her reign there were 14 US presidents and seven popes.

* She had four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

* She sent more than 3 lakh congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 9 lakh messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

* She loved dogs and owned more than 30 Corgis and Dorgis during her reign, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth II when she turned 18 in 1944.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Queen Elizabeth II
United Kindgom
World news

What's Brewing

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

In pics | The queen with world leaders over the years

15 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

15 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II's life

DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

DH Toon: 'Farewell to India's colonial past'

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

'The Simpsons', 'The Crown': The queen in pop culture

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Dogs save the Queen: The monarch and her corgis

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

Key moments in Queen Elizabeth II's reign

 