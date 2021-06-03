Queen Elizabeth to meet Biden in person after G7

Queen Elizabeth to meet Biden in person after G7

The 95-year-old monarch will meet the president and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle west of London

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jun 03 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 22:30 ist
US President Joe Biden (L) and Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: Reuters Photos

Queen Elizabeth II will meet in person with US President Joe Biden on June 13 after he attends a G7 summit in Britain, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

It said the 95-year-old monarch will meet the president and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle west of London, where she has largely lived since the coronavirus pandemic first swept Britain in March 2020.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Queen Elizabeth II
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
G7 summit

What's Brewing

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

Why are we all talking about UFOs right now?

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This B'luru group gives safe burials to Covid victims

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

This Budapest university named roads after Uighurs, HK

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 