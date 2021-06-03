Queen Elizabeth to meet Biden in person after G7

Queen Elizabeth II will meet in person with US President Joe Biden on June 13 after he attends a G7 summit in Britain, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.
It said the 95-year-old monarch will meet the president and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle west of London, where she has largely lived since the coronavirus pandemic first swept Britain in March 2020.
