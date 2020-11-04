Race to White House enters uncharted territory; Joe Biden and Donald Trump gear up for legal battle

The race for the White House appears to be headed towards an uncharted territory with the Trump and Biden campaigns gearing up for a protracted legal battle in the US Supreme Court as the election results in some of the key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan still being counted.

All eyes are now on states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia. Counting of mail-in-ballots, which was voted in record numbers this time, might take time.

Officials in Pennsylvania said on Wednesday that they expect all votes to be counted by Friday. The Biden campaign believes that they have a definitive edge on this, while the Trump campaign fears that there could be electoral malpractice during the counting of votes.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner so we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4:00 in the morning,” President Donald Trump said to his supporters at the White House in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Earlier, Trump claimed victory in the election and called it "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election."

He also said he planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

"All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said, without citing any evidence of a fraud in the electoral process.

According to latest projections, Trump is set to win 213 electoral college votes while his Democratic rival Joe Biden is projected to have taken a lead with 238 electoral college votes. Either of them needs at least 270 electoral college votes to be declared as the winner. Counting of votes have resumed in the battleground states.

In his brief remarks in Delaware, Biden said, “We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail in vote that it's gonna take a while. We're gonna have to be patient until we--the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain't over till every vote is counted. Every ballot is counted.” Biden said.

Both the sides firmly believe that they are the winner.